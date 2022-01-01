Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F17 (2022) or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches		 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm
15.72 x 10.59 x 0.98 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 90-95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +69%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
