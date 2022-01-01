Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs Alienware x14

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 87 against 80.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (131 vs 154.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~64%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 53.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time 19 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1
12141
Alienware x14 +17%
14246

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +92%
11.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.7 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

