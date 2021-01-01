Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware x15 R1

Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.3%
  • Dimensions: 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm (14.16" x 10.91" x 0.64")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware x15 R1.
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
55
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
81
Case
78
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 19 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8805
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
574
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4824

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x4W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Alienware m15 R3 and x15 R1
2. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and x15 R1
3. Dell Alienware m15 R5 and x15 R1
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and x15 R1
6. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
7. MSI Katana GF66 and Dell Alienware x15 R1
8. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
9. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
10. Dell Alienware x17 R1 and x15 R1

Comments

EnglishРусский