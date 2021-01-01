Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.3%
- Dimensions: 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm (14.16" x 10.91" x 0.64")
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
55
Battery Life
87
Connectivity
81
Case
78
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
Case
|Weight
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8805
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
574
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4824
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes