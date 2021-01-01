Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5500 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5500 vs G15 5510

57 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
VS
50 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5500 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5500
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% ~69%
Side bezels 10.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1 600:1
sRGB color space 55.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 37.9% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5500
250 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 15 5500 +7%
1249
G15 5510
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5500 +967%
4672
G15 5510
438
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5500
2229
G15 5510
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 12000 MHz 12000 MHz
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

