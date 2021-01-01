Dell G5 15 5500 Launched: May 2020

May 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%

~72.3% Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.96")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Battery: - 51 Wh 68 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5500. Performance 72 Gaming 66 Display 53 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 62 Case 59 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5500

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) Height 254 mm (10 inches) Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% Side bezels 10.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1502:1 sRGB color space 55.2% Adobe RGB profile 37.9% Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB