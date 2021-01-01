Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5500: full specs and tests

Dell G5 15 5500

Dell G5 15 5500
  • Launched: May 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 24.5 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.96")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 15 5500.
Performance
72
Gaming
66
Display
53
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
62
Case
59
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1502:1
sRGB color space 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile 37.9%
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell G5 15 5500 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
2. Dell G5 15 5500 vs G3 15 3500
3. Dell G5 15 5500 vs G5 15 5505 SE
4. Dell G5 15 5500 vs G7 15 7500
5. Dell G5 15 5500 vs G7 17 7700
6. Dell G5 15 5500 vs Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

EnglishРусский