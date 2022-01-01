Dell Latitude 5420 vs Latitude 5330 40 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5420 Dell Latitude 5330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5420 220 nits Latitude 5330 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5420 1145 Latitude 5330 +19% 1368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5420 +2% 3663 Latitude 5330 3601

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +70% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

