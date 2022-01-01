Dell Latitude 5330 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%

~76.9% Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm (12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) or 1920 x 1080 (Touch)
Battery: 41 Wh or 58 Wh
CPU: Intel Core i3 1215U, Intel Core i5 1235U, Intel Core i5 1245U, or Intel Core i7 1265U
RAM: 8GB or 16GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB, or 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5330. Performance 50 Gaming 23 Display 39 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 95 NanoReview Score 47

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5330

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1382 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3674

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No