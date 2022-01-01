Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5330: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5330

Dell Latitude 5330
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
  • Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm (12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5330.
Performance
50
Gaming
23
Display
39
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
47
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5330

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3674

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

