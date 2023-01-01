Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5430 or Latitude 3440 – what's better?

47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3440
Dell Latitude 5430
Dell Latitude 3440
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5430 and Latitude 3440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5430
vs
Latitude 3440

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches		 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 300:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5430
220 nits
Latitude 3440
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 380 / 430 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 8 5
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5430 +165%
1590
Latitude 3440
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 5430 +416%
6012
Latitude 3440
1164
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Latitude 5430
1.43 TFLOPS
Latitude 3440 +89%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
