Dell Latitude 5430 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%

~79.3% Dimensions: 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches)

Display: 1366 x 768, 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch), 1920 x 1080 (Touch)
Battery: 41 Wh, 58 Wh
CPU: Intel Core i3 1215U, Intel Core i5 1235U, Intel Core i5 1245U, Intel Core i7 1255U, Intel Core i7 1265U
RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5430. Performance 55 Gaming 23 Display 27 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 88 NanoReview Score 45

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5430

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1442 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3797

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No