You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3580 Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8-22.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.9 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 3580 +127% 500 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3580 +11% 1766 Precision 3570 1587 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3580 +20% 7615 Precision 3570 6325 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3580 +9% 1770 Precision 3570 1630 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3580 +17% 7727 Precision 3570 6595 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) T550 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 25 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1665 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Precision 3580 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3570 +142% 3.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.