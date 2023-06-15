Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3581 or Precision 3580 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3581 vs Precision 3580

57 out of 100
Dell Precision 3581
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Precision 3580
Dell Precision 3581
Dell Precision 3580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3581 and Precision 3580 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3580
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3581
vs
Precision 3580

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8-22.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.9 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3581
400 nits
Precision 3580 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3581 +56%
11870
Precision 3580
7615
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3581 +81%
13989
Precision 3580
7727
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Precision 3581 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 3580
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
