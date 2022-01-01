You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 51 Wh 76 Wh 51 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.3 vs 139.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness EliteBook 860 G9 +150% 1000 nits EliteBook 650 G9 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance EliteBook 860 G9 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 650 G9 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.