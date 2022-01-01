Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 650 G9: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 650 G9

HP EliteBook 650 G9
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 650 G9

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3840

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

