HP EliteBook 650 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 650 G9. Performance 56 Gaming 23 Display 36 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 69 Case 80 NanoReview Score 46

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 650 G9

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 7 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1494 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3840

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes