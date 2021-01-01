HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs EliteBook x360 1030 G8
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|303.8 mm (11.96 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|194 mm (7.64 inches)
|Thickness
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +21%
1539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +24%
5186
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +10%
559
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1985
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
