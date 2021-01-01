HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%

~81.8% Dimensions: 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm (12.07" x 7.66" x 0.65")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

CPU: - Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 13 (2021). Performance 83 Gaming 46 Display 52 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 67 Case 93 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gold Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1473 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4720 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2