HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
- Dimensions: 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm (12.07" x 7.66" x 0.65")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes