HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm (12.07" x 7.66" x 0.65")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 13 (2021).
Performance
83
Gaming
46
Display
52
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
93
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

