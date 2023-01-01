Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.8 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP Elite x360 1040 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 315.6 x 225.8 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.89 x 0.76 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum - Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Elite x360 1040 G10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Spectre x360 13 (2023) 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 4% more screen space Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2023) +60% 400 nits Elite x360 1040 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 260 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS Elite x360 1040 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

