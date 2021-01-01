Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021): full specs and tests

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)

  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
  • Dimensions: 307 x 195 x 17 mm (12.09" x 7.68" x 0.67")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 13 (2021).
Performance
76
Gaming
43
Display
46
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
76
Case
91
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

