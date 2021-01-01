HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%

~81.4% Dimensions: 307 x 195 x 17 mm (12.09" x 7.68" x 0.67")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 13 (2021). Performance 76 Gaming 43 Display 46 Battery Life 69 Connectivity 76 Case 91 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360°

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4184 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2