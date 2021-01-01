Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 48 against 38 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (113.3 vs 131.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~73.8%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
