Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.8%

~73.8% Dimensions: 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm (12.91" x 8.78" x 0.7")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A514-54). Performance 62 Gaming 22 Display 41 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 67 Case 87 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Width 328 mm (12.91 inches) Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% Side bezels 9.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1060:1 sRGB color space 57.1% Adobe RGB profile 39.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.7% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB