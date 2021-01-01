Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A514-54): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.8%
  • Dimensions: 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm (12.91" x 8.78" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A514-54).
Performance
62
Gaming
22
Display
41
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
67
Case
87
NanoReview Score
49

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8%
Side bezels 9.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1060:1
sRGB color space 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.7%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

