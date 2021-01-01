Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 (15”) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

53 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
From $724
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.1 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 76 against 57 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 (15”)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~74%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 (15”)
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +53%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or HP Pavilion 15
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or MSI GF65 Thin
10. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский