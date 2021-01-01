ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%

~74% Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.78")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU: - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Dash F15 FX516. Performance 78 Gaming 76 Display 35 Battery Life 80 Connectivity 71 Case 74 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1463 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4024

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB