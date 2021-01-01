Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516: full specs and tests

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.78")
Display:
CPU:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Dash F15 FX516.
Performance
78
Gaming
76
Display
35
Battery Life
80
Connectivity
71
Case
74
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4024

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

