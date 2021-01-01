ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm (14.17" x 9.92" x 0.78")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
78
Gaming
76
Display
35
Battery Life
80
Connectivity
71
Case
74
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4024
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes