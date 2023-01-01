Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G16

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 140 / 230 / 300 W 240 / 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 20 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
5. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
6. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
9. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
10. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский