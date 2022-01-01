You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 250 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 400 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

