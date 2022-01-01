Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel) Launched: May 2022

Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%

Dimensions: 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm (12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel). Performance 79 Gaming 54 Display 78 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 77 Case 92 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% Side bezels 7.9 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1553 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9885 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1664 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14376

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No