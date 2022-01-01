Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)

Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
  • Dimensions: 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm (12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel).
Performance
79
Gaming
54
Display
78
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
77
Case
92
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14” Intel)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
Area 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 250 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9885
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14376

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

