Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $680
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 110.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 34.5 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits
XPS 13 9310 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

