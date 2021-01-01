Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%
- Dimensions: 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm (12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
56
Display
41
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
71
Case
85
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|Area
|715 cm2 (110.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|34.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|365 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1017
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4591
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC328
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes