  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%
  • Dimensions: 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm (12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches)
Performance
57
Gaming
56
Display
41
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
71
Case
85
NanoReview Score
56

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 34.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1017
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4591

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes

