Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or EliteBook x360 1040 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
VS
51 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.4 vs 108.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
vs
EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches		 319 x 203 x 16.6 mm
12.56 x 7.99 x 0.65 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~83.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
6. HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 or HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский