HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 203 x 16.6 mm (12.56" x 7.99" x 0.65")
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook x360 1040 G8.
Performance
75
Gaming
43
Display
50
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
76
Case
94
NanoReview Score
59

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.6 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

