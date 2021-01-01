Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (101.1 vs 115.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Width
|305 mm (12.01 inches)
|329 mm (12.95 inches)
|Height
|213.9 mm (8.42 inches)
|227 mm (8.94 inches)
|Thickness
|15.4 mm (0.61 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|652 cm2 (101.1 inches2)
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.6%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|9.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|33.8 dB
|40.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|363 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4231
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4826
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.8 dB
|77.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
