Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and T14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (101.1 vs 115.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) 329 mm (12.95 inches)
Height 213.9 mm (8.42 inches) 227 mm (8.94 inches)
Thickness 15.4 mm (0.61 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% ~72.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.8 dB 40.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
sRGB color space - 95.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.2%
Response time - 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.8 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

