Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm (12.95" x 8.94" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel).
Performance
74
Gaming
52
Display
41
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Case
87
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Width 329 mm (12.95 inches)
Height 227 mm (8.94 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 9.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 700:1
sRGB color space 95.4%
Adobe RGB profile 65.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.2%
Response time 42 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1805

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

