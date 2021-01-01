Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Launched: February 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
- Dimensions: 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm (12.95" x 8.94" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
52
Display
41
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
81
Case
87
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Width
|329 mm (12.95 inches)
|Height
|227 mm (8.94 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|9.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|95.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.2%
|Response time
|42 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes