MSI Crosshair 17 vs Crosshair 15 72 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 MSI Crosshair 17 MSI Crosshair 15

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~72.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Crosshair 17 +3% 1896 Crosshair 15 1832 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 17 +1% 12481 Crosshair 15 12338 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Crosshair 17 1920 Crosshair 15 1926 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 17 +2% 18918 Crosshair 15 18570

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Crosshair 17 +28% 13.8 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

