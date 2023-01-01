Home > Laptop comparison > Katana GF66 or Cyborg 15 – what's better?

MSI Katana GF66 vs Cyborg 15

56 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
VS
58 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
MSI Katana GF66
MSI Cyborg 15
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Katana GF66 and Cyborg 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Katana GF66
vs
Cyborg 15

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~74.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 49 dB 56.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1137:1 988:1
sRGB color space 91.3% 62.6%
Adobe RGB profile 66.7% 43.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 42.3%
Response time 9 ms 18 ms
Max. brightness
Katana GF66 +40%
350 nits
Cyborg 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 / 180 / 240 W 120 W
Weight of AC adapter 422 / 540 grams 488 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1538
Cyborg 15 +10%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
6433
Cyborg 15 +36%
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66
1480
Cyborg 15 +12%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66
9618
Cyborg 15 +7%
10296
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Katana GF66 +23%
6.14 TFLOPS
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78 dB 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
