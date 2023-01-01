MSI Katana GF66 vs Cyborg 15
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
56
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~74.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|49 dB
|56.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1137:1
|988:1
|sRGB color space
|91.3%
|62.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.7%
|43.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|42.3%
|Response time
|9 ms
|18 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|150 / 180 / 240 W
|120 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|422 / 540 grams
|488 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Cyborg 15 +10%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6433
Cyborg 15 +36%
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1480
Cyborg 15 +12%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9618
Cyborg 15 +7%
10296
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|77.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
