Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15: full specs and tests

MSI Cyborg 15

MSI Cyborg 15
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.6%
  • Dimensions: 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm (14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Cyborg 15.
Performance
65
Gaming
55
Display
51
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
69
NanoReview Score
56
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Cyborg 15

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10296
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MSI Crosshair 15 and Cyborg 15
2. MSI Sword 15 (2022) and Cyborg 15
3. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and MSI Cyborg 15
4. MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) and Cyborg 15
5. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and MSI Cyborg 15
6. MSI Vector GP68 (2023) and Cyborg 15
7. Dell Alienware X16 and MSI Cyborg 15
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский