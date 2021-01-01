MSI Katana GF66 vs GP66 Leopard
MSI GP66 Leopard
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
70
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
61
NanoReview Score
63
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|890:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Katana GF66 +12%
1397
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4961
GP66 Leopard +20%
5962
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Katana GF66 +31%
3782
2884
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1