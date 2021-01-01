MSI GP66 Leopard vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
MSI GP66 Leopard
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
- Can run popular games at about 88-120% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|890:1
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +15%
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5962
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +19%
7066
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
555
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2884
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +34%
3875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
