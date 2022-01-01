MSI Vector GP66 vs Stealth GS66 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~75.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11468
11759
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1787
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17574
18190
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|915 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|5632
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|-
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
