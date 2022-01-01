You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Vector GP66 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 99.9 against 65 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% -

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 105 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 915 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS - Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5632 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vector GP66 10.8 TFLOPS Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island - Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

