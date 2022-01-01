Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP66: full specs and tests

MSI Vector GP66

MSI Vector GP66
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.2%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm (14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches)
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vector GP66.
Performance
98
Gaming
79
Display
56
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
71
Case
79
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Vector GP66

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 2.38 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.09 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11468
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1778
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

