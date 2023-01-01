You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 244 x 21.99 mm

13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm

14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.7% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.3 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1305:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98.5% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Blade 16 500 nits Stealth 16 Studio n/a

Battery Capacity 95.1 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 280 / 330 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 959 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 16 +102% 16.8 TFLOPS Stealth 16 Studio 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 88.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 17.0 x 9.7 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.