MSI Stealth 16 Studio
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
- Dimensions: 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm (14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches)
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
68
Display
56
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
81
Case
73
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches
|Area
|924 cm2 (143.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10749
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16561
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
8.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Power
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes