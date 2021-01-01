Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 1 (A115-32): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm (14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 1 (A115-32).
Performance
26
Gaming
13
Display
24
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
41
Case
77
NanoReview Score
32

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1178
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
714

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 2.93 Gbps
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

Comments

