Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%

~77.5% Dimensions: 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm (14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM: - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A315-35). Performance 22 Gaming 13 Display 24 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 40 Case 75 NanoReview Score 31

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% Side bezels 9 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 260:1 sRGB color space 50% Response time 11 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 2 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 569 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1063 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 451 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 700

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 6 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 GPU performance 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes