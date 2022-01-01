Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 (A315-35): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm (14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A315-35).
Performance
22
Gaming
13
Display
24
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
40
Case
75
NanoReview Score
31
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 9 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 260:1
sRGB color space 50%
Response time 11 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1063
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
700

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский