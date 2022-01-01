Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
- Dimensions: 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm (14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|260:1
|sRGB color space
|50%
|Response time
|11 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1063
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
700
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
GPU performance
0.24 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes