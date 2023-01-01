Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 (A315-59): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.6%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm (14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches)
CPU:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 3 (A315-59).
Performance
55
Gaming
33
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
40
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
46

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1620:1
sRGB color space 56%
Response time 24 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6023
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1586
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5735
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Keyboard backlighting is optional.

Comments

