Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
- Can run popular games at about 106-144% higher FPS
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|35.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1620:1
|642:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.6%
|Response time
|24 ms
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +54%
1561
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +64%
6023
3672
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +43%
1586
1112
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +31%
5735
4366
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5500 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.7 dB
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|-
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
- Keyboard backlighting is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
