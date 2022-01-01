Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.7%

~73.7% Dimensions: 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm (14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A515-45). Performance 44 Gaming 52 Display 34 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 65 Case 82 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.7% Side bezels 9 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 38.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1908:1 sRGB color space 57.3% Adobe RGB profile 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 38% Response time 32 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1057 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3664 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1123 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4742

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 70.4 dB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No