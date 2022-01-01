Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A515-45): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Dimensions: 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm (14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A515-45).
Performance
44
Gaming
52
Display
34
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
65
Case
82
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Area 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.7%
Side bezels 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1908:1
sRGB color space 57.3%
Adobe RGB profile 39.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38%
Response time 32 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3664
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4742

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 70.4 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

