Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.7%
- Dimensions: 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm (14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.7%
|Side bezels
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|38.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1908:1
|sRGB color space
|57.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38%
|Response time
|32 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3664
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4742
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|70.4 dB
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes