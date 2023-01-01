Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
- Dimensions: 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm (14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4333
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes