Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm (14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A515-48).
Performance
40
Gaming
14
Display
23
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Portability
71
NanoReview Score
40

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4333
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

