Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%

~77.5% Dimensions: 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm (15.89" x 10.38" x 0.78")

CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Width 403.5 mm (15.89 inches) Height 263.7 mm (10.38 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% Side bezels 10.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 892:1 sRGB color space 59% Adobe RGB profile 38% Response time 11 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 67.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2693

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Max. ram size 16 GB