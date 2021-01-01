Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A517-52): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.5%
  • Dimensions: 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm (15.89" x 10.38" x 0.78")
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A517-52).
Performance
62
Gaming
37
Display
35
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
65
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 263.7 mm (10.38 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5%
Side bezels 10.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 45 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1
sRGB color space 59%
Adobe RGB profile 38%
Response time 11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 67.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

