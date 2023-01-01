Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 Spin 14: full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm (12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 Spin 14.
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
38
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Portability
83
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches
Area 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 8.3 mm
Colors Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 922:1
sRGB color space 57.4%
Adobe RGB profile 39.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.5%
Response time 24 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 343 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7418
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1697
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7335
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 81.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

