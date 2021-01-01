Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 7 (A715-42G): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%
  • Dimensions: 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm (14.3" x 9" x 0.9")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 7 (A715-42G).
Performance
73
Gaming
46
Display
35
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
65
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Width 363.2 mm (14.3 inches)
Height 228.6 mm (9 inches)
Thickness 22.8 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8%
Side bezels 8.9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5117

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

