Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Launched: January 2021

Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.8%

Dimensions: 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm (14.3" x 9" x 0.9")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM: - 8GB 16GB

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Width 363.2 mm (14.3 inches) Height 228.6 mm (9 inches) Thickness 22.8 mm (0.9 inches) Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% Side bezels 8.9 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1098 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5117

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB