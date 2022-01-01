Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
- Dimensions: 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm (14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|860 cm2 (133.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7325
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes