Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%

~78% Dimensions: 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm (14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 7 (A715-51G). Performance 64 Gaming 51 Display 35 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 65 Case 73 NanoReview Score 52

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% Side bezels 8.5 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1570 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7325

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 50 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes