Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm (14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm
14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches
Area 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 8.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7325

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

