Acer Extensa 15

Acer Extensa 15
  • Launched: November 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm (14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches)
Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
Area 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Gray
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3796
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4532
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

